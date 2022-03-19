Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $83.05

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and traded as low as $80.94. Givaudan shares last traded at $82.48, with a volume of 47,864 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GVDNY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,088.48.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

