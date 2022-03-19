Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Position Increased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.30% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 2,362.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 2,328.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 101,764 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $72.64.

