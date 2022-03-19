GlobalBoost-Y Achieves Market Capitalization of $214,784.69 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $214,784.69 and $101.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,866.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.07 or 0.07091672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.00269891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00745999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00071516 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.71 or 0.00477008 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00410592 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

