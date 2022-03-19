GlobalBoost-Y Reaches Market Capitalization of $213,690.24 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $213,690.24 and approximately $71.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,923.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.69 or 0.06983333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00277079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.63 or 0.00774330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00088137 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.06 or 0.00474823 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.47 or 0.00418536 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.