GoByte 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $78.00 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, GoByte has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $127,163.75 and approximately $78.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

