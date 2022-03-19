Goldcoin (GLC) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $9,977.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00278762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001302 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,921,650 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

