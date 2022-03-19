Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Graco worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after acquiring an additional 395,630 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Graco by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after acquiring an additional 226,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,077,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,413,000 after acquiring an additional 101,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

GGG stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

