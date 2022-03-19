Greene King (LON:GNK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $849.20

Shares of Greene King plc (LON:GNK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 849.20 ($11.04) and traded as high as GBX 849.40 ($11.05). Greene King shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($11.04), with a volume of 6,678,342 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 849.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 849.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94.
About Greene King (LON:GNK)
