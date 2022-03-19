Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Cap of $15.98 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $15.98 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,044.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.05 or 0.06999858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00270544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.64 or 0.00772127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00078686 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.50 or 0.00469737 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.71 or 0.00429817 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

