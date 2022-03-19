Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) and Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Financial Survey

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL – Get Rating) and Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mechel PAO and Grupo Simec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechel PAO 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mechel PAO currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 533.33%. Given Mechel PAO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mechel PAO is more favorable than Grupo Simec.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mechel PAO and Grupo Simec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mechel PAO $5.46 billion N/A $1.10 billion N/A N/A Grupo Simec $2.74 billion N/A $504.19 million $3.05 9.45

Mechel PAO has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec.

Profitability

This table compares Mechel PAO and Grupo Simec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechel PAO N/A N/A N/A Grupo Simec 18.41% 23.67% 19.05%

Volatility & Risk

Mechel PAO has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mechel PAO beats Grupo Simec on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mechel PAO (Get Rating)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products. The Mining segment includes metallurgical coal, steam coal, iron ore and iron ore concentrate, coke and chemical products. The Power segment generates and supplies power resources. The company was founded on March 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russian Federation.

About Grupo Simec (Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi. The U.S. segment refers to the results of the operations of Republic including plants, located in the United States. The Brazil segment includes the results of the operations in plant located in Pindamonhangaba, Sao Paulo State, Brazil. The company was founded on August 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

