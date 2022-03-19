G&S Capital LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,667,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 77.6% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $340.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $282.43 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.