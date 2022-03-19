Gulden Reaches One Day Volume of $3,187.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $3,187.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.17 or 0.00276617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001305 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,954,922 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

