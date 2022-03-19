H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Plans Dividend of $0.20

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2044 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

HLUYY stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.