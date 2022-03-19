HaloDAO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,928.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $111,287.10 and $6,928.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00046879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.70 or 0.07061136 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,860.98 or 0.99971655 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00032624 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.