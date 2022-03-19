HaloSource (LON:HAL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.95.
HaloSource Company Profile (LON:HAL)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for HaloSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HaloSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.