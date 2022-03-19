Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Holdings Reduced by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,646 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7,546.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 20,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

HALO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

