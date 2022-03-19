Handshake Price Down 7% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $75.08 million and $357,568.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.89 or 0.07070040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.44 or 0.00269128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.09 or 0.00744585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00071069 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.11 or 0.00476563 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00407950 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 475,051,321 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.