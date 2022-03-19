Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.59%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

