Hathor (HTR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.00 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $122.01 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 904,186,432 coins and its circulating supply is 228,241,432 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

