Hathor (HTR) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week

Hathor (HTR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $122.01 million and $4.00 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 904,186,432 coins and its circulating supply is 228,241,432 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

