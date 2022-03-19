Hathor Trading 10.7% Higher This Week (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $123.61 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.04 or 0.07004027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,681.13 or 0.99839774 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00032616 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 904,156,112 coins and its circulating supply is 228,211,112 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.