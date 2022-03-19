Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 40.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $112.53 million and $2.77 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00010227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,992.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.68 or 0.07074293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.32 or 0.00269848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.11 or 0.00745637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00072859 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.77 or 0.00475722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00415408 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,203,665 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

