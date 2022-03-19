Head-To-Head Contrast: Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) versus OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OGE Energy and Pinnacle West Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pinnacle West Capital 5 5 3 0 1.85

OGE Energy presently has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.72%. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus target price of $74.11, suggesting a potential upside of 1.57%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than OGE Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OGE Energy and Pinnacle West Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $3.65 billion 2.10 $737.30 million $3.67 10.47 Pinnacle West Capital $3.80 billion 2.17 $618.72 million $5.47 13.34

OGE Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinnacle West Capital. OGE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle West Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. OGE Energy pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OGE Energy has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years and Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and Pinnacle West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 20.18% 12.50% 3.90% Pinnacle West Capital 16.27% 10.38% 2.92%

Summary

OGE Energy beats Pinnacle West Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

OGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment involves gathering, processing, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

