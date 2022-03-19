Head-To-Head Contrast: Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) versus WPP (NASDAQ:WPP)

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Starco Brands has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Starco Brands and WPP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $1.37 million 31.31 $540,000.00 N/A N/A WPP $17.60 billion 0.92 $876.90 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Starco Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Starco Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Starco Brands and WPP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -80.82% -86.53% -76.28% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WPP beats Starco Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starco Brands (Get Rating)

Starco Brands, Inc. engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

