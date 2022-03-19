Head-To-Head Contrast: Stem (STEM) & Its Peers

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Stem to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Stem alerts:

This table compares Stem and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Stem Competitors -123.31% -1.28% -2.58%

This table compares Stem and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$101.21 million -1.33 Stem Competitors $705.31 million $24.01 million -6.88

Stem’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Stem has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s rivals have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stem and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stem Competitors 103 603 960 22 2.53

Stem currently has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 210.12%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 54.77%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Stem beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.