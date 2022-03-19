Head-To-Head Review: Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bodycote and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bodycote N/A N/A N/A Velo3D N/A -43.94% -5.58%

This table compares Bodycote and Velo3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bodycote $767.83 million 3.24 $510,000.00 N/A N/A Velo3D $27.44 million 55.60 -$107.09 million N/A N/A

Bodycote has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Risk and Volatility

Bodycote has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velo3D has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bodycote and Velo3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bodycote 1 4 2 0 2.14 Velo3D 1 0 2 0 2.33

Velo3D has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.05%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Bodycote.

Summary

Bodycote beats Velo3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bodycote Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments. The company was founded by Arthur Bodycote in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

