Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the bank on Sunday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63.

HLAN stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.48. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $180 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

