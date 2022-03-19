Helmet.insure Hits 24 Hour Volume of $212,364.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $212,364.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.59 or 0.06989108 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,912.55 or 1.00127174 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00033095 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,603,033 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

