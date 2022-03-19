HempCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.00 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $999,903.85 and approximately $13.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,887.69 or 1.00059475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00067786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021839 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001976 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00015233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,526,979 coins and its circulating supply is 265,391,828 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.