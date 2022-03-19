Herencia Resources (LON:HER) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Herencia Resources PLC (LON:HER – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Herencia Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,883,056 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
About Herencia Resources (LON:HER)
