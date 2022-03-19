HEROcoin Trading 25.7% Higher This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $27,834.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

