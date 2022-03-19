Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,076 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

