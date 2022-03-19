Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,121 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $196.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.30. The company has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

