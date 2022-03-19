Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 655 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $233.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.90. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

