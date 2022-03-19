Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hess by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hess by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after buying an additional 439,656 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Hess by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 32,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 981,542 shares of company stock valued at $94,053,419. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $97.41 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

