HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) & Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Head-To-Head Contrast

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HF Sinclair and Imperial Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99% Imperial Oil 6.59% 11.56% 6.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HF Sinclair and Imperial Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 1 0 0 2.00 Imperial Oil 0 1 1 0 2.50

Imperial Oil has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.57%. Given Imperial Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Imperial Oil is more favorable than HF Sinclair.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HF Sinclair and Imperial Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.32 $558.32 million $3.40 10.77 Imperial Oil $29.99 billion 0.96 $1.98 billion $2.79 15.39

Imperial Oil has higher revenue and earnings than HF Sinclair. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Imperial Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Imperial Oil beats HF Sinclair on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets hydrocarbon-based chemicals and chemical products. The Corporate and Other segment covers assets and liabilities that do not specifically relate to business segments. The company was founded on September 8, 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

