Hiblocks Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $22.64 million and approximately $254,674.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

