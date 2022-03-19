High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.19 Million

Analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $65.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.62 million and the highest is $68.18 million. High Tide reported sales of $32.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year sales of $276.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.23 million to $286.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $376.03 million, with estimates ranging from $352.34 million to $415.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, High Tide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in High Tide by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HITI opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.52 million and a PE ratio of -34.46. High Tide has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

