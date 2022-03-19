HighMark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 8.2% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. 3,526,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

