HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,125. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.