HighMark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,496 shares during the period. SeaSpine accounts for about 2.6% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.82% of SeaSpine worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,874,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 647,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,533 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 293,649 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 552,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 149,411 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

SeaSpine stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 339,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.