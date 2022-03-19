HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,307 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 45,873 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.44. 637,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,154. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19.

