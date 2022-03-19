Hive Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Hive has a market cap of $370.88 million and $12.28 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003743 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive's total supply is 403,074,122 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive's official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

