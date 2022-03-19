HoDooi Market Cap Achieves $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.04 or 0.07004027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,681.13 or 0.99839774 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00032616 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.