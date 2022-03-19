Holo Price Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Holo has a market capitalization of $802.76 million and approximately $197.49 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Holo has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00035666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00106387 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,280,108,003 coins. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.