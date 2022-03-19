Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIXX. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $3.36 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $192.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

