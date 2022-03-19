Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.72. 8,742,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.31. The firm has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

