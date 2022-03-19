HOPR (HOPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.46 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, HOPR has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. HOPR has a total market cap of $26.67 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

