HOQU Trading Up 13.3% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (HQX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, HOQU has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $301,256.71 and approximately $668,637.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00035832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00106525 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.