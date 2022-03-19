Hord (HORD) Price Hits $0.0478 on Top Exchanges

Hord (HORD) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hord has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $173,099.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.18 or 0.07001661 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.92 or 1.00129815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00041719 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,750,845 coins.

